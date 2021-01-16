Kota medical college principal 1st to get vaccine after recovering from Covid-19

Principal of the Government Medical College Kota (GMCK) Dr Vijay Sardana, who was critically ill and sang songs to motivate Covid-19 patients in ICU during his hospitalization in September last year, was the first person to get a shot of Covid-19 vaccine.

Vijay Sardana (58) was critically infected with Covid-19 in September 2020 and was hospitalized in Covid-19 ICU for a week but he didn’t lose courage and even motivated Covid-19 patients and Covid warriors by singing motivational songs and bhajans.

After recovering from Covid-19, Dr Sardana resumed work at the Kota hospital and served several Covid patients.

When asked about his experience after getting vaccinated today, he said, "It is a proud moment because this is an important milestone in the fight against Covid-19".

"I am fortunate that I was the first to get Covid-19 vaccine in the district but our Covid warrior staff will also get vaccinated after working day and night to fight the disease," he said.

When asked if people recovered from Covid-19 needed to be on the priority list for vaccination, he said, "Since Covid-19 antibodies do not last too long and their count goes down after a few months, so it is recommended that they get vaccinated few months after catching Covid-19".