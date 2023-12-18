Rajasthan girl, 13, on way to school abducted by 2 men in Dausa, raped: Police

JAIPUR: A 13-year-old girl on her way to school in Rajasthan’s Dausa district was abducted by two men on a two-wheeler and repeatedly raped on December 14, police said on Monday. The following day, the two men dropped her near a petrol pump in Sawai Madhopur district’s Malarna Doongar area, nearly 40km from where she was abducted. The Dausa police said two suspects are being questioned about the incident (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Assistant superintendent of police Ramchandra Singh Nehera said the two suspects were detained late on Sunday and will be arrested after their preliminary interrogation is complete.

Nehera said the rape survivor had identified one of the two accused as Suresh Meena (22).

The girl, a class 8 student, told the police that she was forced to sit on a two-wheeler by the two men when she was walking to school to appear for an exam on Thursday morning.

Nehera said they took her to an isolated spot about 30km away from her school where she was confined for a day and repeatedly raped. The next morning, the accused left the girl near a petrol pump station in the Malarna Doongar area.

The Sawai Madhopur police later contacted the girl’s parents and the Dausa police. A formal complaint was lodged by the girl’s family with the Mandawari police station on Friday.

“The medical test of the victim has been conducted,” the police officer said. A case has been registered on the basis of the girl’s statement for abduction, rape and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso Act)