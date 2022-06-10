‘Victory of democracy…', says Rajasthan CM Gehlot after Cong wins 3 Rajya Sabha seats in state

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot hailed the election of Congress candidates Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala to the Rajya Sabha.

“The victory of Congress in three Rajya Sabha seats is a win for democracy. I congratulate the newly elected MPs Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala. I am sure they will be a strong voice of Rajasthan's rights in Delhi,” the chief minister tweeted.

Expressing confidence that the Congress had numbers to win the three seats, Gehlot tweeted," It was clear since the beginning that the Congress had numbers to secure majority in the three seats. But the BJP tried to engage in horse trading by fielding an independent candidate. The unity of our MLAs defeated his ploy by the saffron party. The BJP will suffer a similar defeat in the 2023 assembly elections."

The Congress won three seats with victorious candidates Pramod Tiwari (41 votes), Mukul Wasnik (42 votes) and Randeep Surjewala (43 votes) ensuring their victory. The BJP won one seat with senior leader Ghanshyam Tiwari making it to the upper house.

