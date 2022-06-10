Home / Cities / Jaipur News / ‘Victory of democracy…', says Rajasthan CM Gehlot after Cong wins 3 Rajya Sabha seats in state
jaipur news

‘Victory of democracy…', says Rajasthan CM Gehlot after Cong wins 3 Rajya Sabha seats in state

Congress candidates Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala were elected to the Rajya Sabha. The BJP won one seat with senior leader Ghanshyam Tiwari making it to the upper house.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 08:43 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot hailed the election of Congress candidates Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala to the Rajya Sabha

“The victory of Congress in three Rajya Sabha seats is a win for democracy. I congratulate the newly elected MPs Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala. I am sure they will be a strong voice of Rajasthan's rights in Delhi,” the chief minister tweeted. 

Expressing confidence that the Congress had numbers to win the three seats, Gehlot tweeted," It was clear since the beginning that the Congress had numbers to secure majority in the three seats. But the BJP tried to engage in horse trading by fielding an independent candidate. The unity of our MLAs defeated his ploy by the saffron party. The BJP will suffer a similar defeat in the 2023 assembly elections."

The Congress won three seats with victorious candidates Pramod Tiwari (41 votes), Mukul Wasnik (42 votes) and Randeep Surjewala (43 votes) ensuring their victory. The BJP won one seat with senior leader Ghanshyam Tiwari making it to the upper house. 

 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

rajya sabha
