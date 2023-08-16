Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: 6 of a family killed in road mishap in Phalodi, one injured

Rajasthan: 6 of a family killed in road mishap in Phalodi, one injured

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 16, 2023 04:48 PM IST

According to Phalodi SHO Omprakash Bishnoi, the accident took place when they were returning from Bandhewa village in Jaisalmer, and 5 died on the spot

Six individuals, including three women, lost their lives, while one person sustained serious injuries following a collision between a car and a container trailer near Kalra village in Phalodi district of Rajasthan. The incident occurred around 2 pm on Tuesday, and all victims belonged to the same family.

Representational image.

According to Phalodi SHO Omprakash Bishnoi, the accident took place when they were returning from Bandhewa village in Jaisalmer.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the five individuals, identified as Alladin (60), Shayar Khan (60), Inia (40), Khatu (55), and Emna (55), all residents of Phalodi’s Junejo Ki Dhani, died on the spot.

Another victim, Sharifa (65), also from Junejo Ki Dhani, passed away on the way to the hospital. The injured person is currently receiving medical attention at Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur.

