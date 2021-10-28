‘Violating right to live with dignity’: NCW demands action as sleeves of girl candidates sliced during exam

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday wrote to Rajasthan chief secretary Niranjan Kumar Arya demanding strict action against an incident where a male security guard was allegedly seen cutting the sleeves of women candidates outside an examination centre in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Wednesday.

“The National Commission for Women is appalled at the reported incident. It is utterly humiliating to make women go through such harassment and NCW strongly condemns the shameful incident. The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance in the matter,” read a press note released by the NCW.

Statement by the NCW on the incident outside RAS exam centre.

According to reports, the sleeves of women candidates who appeared for the prelims of Rajasthan Administrative Services preliminary examination on Wednesday were snapped off using a pair of scissors by male security guards at several exam centres, including in Bikaner. At the same time, reports also alleged that men wearing full sleeve shirts were asked to take the exam shirtless.

“Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan seeking strict action against those responsible in violating the right of women to live with dignity. The Commission has also sought an explanation as to why no female guard was deputed to search female candidates at the center,” the statement read.

@NCWIndia has taken cognisance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to Chief Secretary, Rajasthan to take strict action against those responsible. NCW has also sought an explanation as to why no female guard was deputed for checking the female candidates. https://t.co/GS65FT9Y00 — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 28, 2021

The objectionable move was apparently adopted to ensure "strictness" in view of the malpractices reported during the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) earlier this year. The Rajasthan government had taken several measures, including suspending mobile internet, bulk messaging and social media access on the day of the exam to prevent cheating.