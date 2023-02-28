Trinamool Congress Twitter account 'compromised', claims Derek O'Brien

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday claimed that it's official Twitter handle had been "compromised". In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue. The official Twitter account of All India Trinamool Congress appears to be hacked.(Twitter)

"The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress has been compromised.

"We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action," O'Brien, who is also the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, said.

Also Read: Digital citizenship education could make the internet safer

As of now, Trinamool Congress' Twitter account seen compromised.

The name of the All India Trinamool Congress' official Twitter account has been changed to ‘Yuga Labs’.

Also Read: Twitter removes SMS-based authentication; How to secure account for free

Last year in April, Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked.

UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present.

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.

The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)