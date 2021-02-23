IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / CBI may question TMC MP’s wife today
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee. (PTI)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee. (PTI)
kolkata news

CBI may question TMC MP’s wife today

On Sunday, a team of CBI officials had visited the MP’s residence to deliver the summons but Rujira was not present. The agency asked her to join the probe in the matter.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:06 AM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday is slated to quiz Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with the alleged coal pilferage case. On Monday, the agency interrogated the lawmaker’s sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir for three hours in this regard.

“Though I am unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning or the subject matter of the investigation, you may visit my residence as per your convenience between 11 am and 3 pm tomorrow, i.e. 23 February, 2021,” Rujira said in a letter to CBI, news agency PTI reported. “You are requested to kindly inform me your schedule,” she added.

On Sunday, a team of CBI officials had visited the MP’s residence to deliver the summons but Rujira was not present. The agency asked her to join the probe in the matter.

It is alleged that illegally-mined coal, worth several thousand crores of rupees, have been sold in the black market over several years through a racket operating in the western parts of West Bengal where the Eastern Coalfields Limited runs several mines. The sale proceeds were allegedly routed through numerous shell companies that the CBI, Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate are now probing.

After the summonses were issued on Sunday, the TMC hit out the BJP-led central government alleging political vendetta while the BJP claimed that the ruling party was trying to politicise the matter. The developments come ahead of the crucial assembly polls due in April/May.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abhishek banerjee
Close
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee. (PTI)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee. (PTI)
kolkata news

CBI may question TMC MP’s wife today

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:06 AM IST
On Sunday, a team of CBI officials had visited the MP’s residence to deliver the summons but Rujira was not present. The agency asked her to join the probe in the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
kolkata news

'Mamata Banerjee’s white saree, slippers a façade': MP minister Narottam Mishra

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:29 PM IST
  • The CBI on Monday questioned Banerjee’s nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law in a coal scam case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

‘Cannot scare us’: CM Mamata hits back

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:28 AM IST
Earlier in the day, Abhishek Banerjee tweeted a photograph of the notice that CBI additional superintendent of police Umesh Kumar left at his residence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

'Not scared of rats': Mamata Banerjee after CBI seeks to question nephew’s wife

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
  • The CBI served notice to Trinamool TMC Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee's wife for questioning in connection with the coal smuggling case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
File photo: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

'Wont' be cowed down,' says Abhishek Banerjee as CBI seeks to question wife

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:16 PM IST
  • The agency sought to serve notice to his wife for questioning in connection with the coal smuggling case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee questioned PM Modi and BJP in his first public meeting in 8 months.(PTI)
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee questioned PM Modi and BJP in his first public meeting in 8 months.(PTI)
kolkata news

Won't be cowed down: Abhishek Banerjee on CBI summons to wife in coal theft case

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:15 PM IST
A CBI team on Sunday reached Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee's house in Kolkata and served notice to Abhishek's wife Rujira Narula, asking her to join the probe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shared by the Trinamool Congress on Twitter. (@AITCofficial/Twitter Photo )
The image shared by the Trinamool Congress on Twitter. (@AITCofficial/Twitter Photo )
west bengal assembly election

TMC catches on ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ meme, takes a dig at Bengal BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The TMC shared the original video's parody targeting the BJP over state assembly elections slated for later this year. “Yeh @BJP4Bengal hai. Yeh unki jansabha hai. Aur yahaan inki pawri ho rahi hai!” the TMC tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The prime minister is also scheduled to hold a public meeting at Dunlop Maidan in Hooghly.(Twitter/narendramodi)
The prime minister is also scheduled to hold a public meeting at Dunlop Maidan in Hooghly.(Twitter/narendramodi)
kolkata news

PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro extension to Dakshineswar on Monday

Posted by Prashasti SinghPTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The prime minister will flag off a train from Noapara to Dakshineswar from a programme in the Hooghly district, Kolkata Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the run-up to the elections, Abhishek Banerjee's name has been dragged into an alleged coal theft case. (PTI)
In the run-up to the elections, Abhishek Banerjee's name has been dragged into an alleged coal theft case. (PTI)
india news

CBI team reaches Abhishek Banerjee's house, summons wife in coal theft case

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:50 PM IST
BJP had earlier accused that Abhishek also received kickbacks through party's youth leader Vinay Mishra who was appointed by Abhishek.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP’s Bengal spokesperson said that Pamela Goswami may have been framed.(pamela.goswami.5/Facebook Photo )
The BJP’s Bengal spokesperson said that Pamela Goswami may have been framed.(pamela.goswami.5/Facebook Photo )
kolkata news

‘Pamela Goswami’s father says she’s a drug addict’, Kolkata Police claim

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Pamela Goswami, a former fashion model and small-time actress, was remanded in police custody till February 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agencies feel the bomb that exploded at the station on Wednesday could not have been made by local miscreants in Murshidabad.
Agencies feel the bomb that exploded at the station on Wednesday could not have been made by local miscreants in Murshidabad.
kolkata news

Bengal minister not target of blast, suspect sleuths; JMB under scanner

By Sreyasi Pal, Tanmay Chatterjee, Behrampore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • A security alert in reference to all stations in the Malda division of the Eastern Railway including Nimtita was sounded before the Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I want a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe. BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who is close to Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested. This is his conspiracy. I have all evidence,” Goswami, , the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), said while she was being taken to the court on Saturday. (pamela.goswami.5/Facebook Photo )
“I want a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe. BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who is close to Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested. This is his conspiracy. I have all evidence,” Goswami, , the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), said while she was being taken to the court on Saturday. (pamela.goswami.5/Facebook Photo )
kolkata news

Drugs case: Pamela accuses BJP colleague of conspiracy

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:18 AM IST
Police arrested the 29-year-old from a posh area in south Kolkata on Friday and allegedly recovered around 90 grams of cocaine, worth around 10 lakhs, from her possession.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP’s Bengal spokesperson said that Pamela Goswami may have been framed.(pamela.goswami.5/Facebook Photo )
The BJP’s Bengal spokesperson said that Pamela Goswami may have been framed.(pamela.goswami.5/Facebook Photo )
kolkata news

Who is Pamela Goswami? BJP youth leader arrested with cocaine in Kolkata

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Pamela Goswami is the state secretary of the BJYM, who actively posts updates on social media and shares pictures of party events being held across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
2 youth leaders from the BJP Yuva Morcha have been arrested with 100 gms of cocaine in Kolkata. (HT Archive/For representational purposes only)
2 youth leaders from the BJP Yuva Morcha have been arrested with 100 gms of cocaine in Kolkata. (HT Archive/For representational purposes only)
kolkata news

2 BJP youth leaders caught with 100 grams of cocaine in Kolkata

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:42 AM IST
A person named Somnath Chatterjee (26) has also been arrested in connection with the seizure of about 90 grams of narcotic substance (suspected cocaine) in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the SSKM Government Hospital where she met state labour minister Jakir Hossain, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO).
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the SSKM Government Hospital where she met state labour minister Jakir Hossain, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO).
kolkata news

No arrests made in bomb attack on TMC minister; SIT collects evidence

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:26 AM IST
Hossain, who is the minister of state for labour, was critically wounded in a blast on Wednesday when he went to the Nimtita railway station to board a train to Kolkata. At least 26 others were also injured.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP