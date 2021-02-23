CBI may question TMC MP’s wife today

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday is slated to quiz Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with the alleged coal pilferage case. On Monday, the agency interrogated the lawmaker’s sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir for three hours in this regard.

“Though I am unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning or the subject matter of the investigation, you may visit my residence as per your convenience between 11 am and 3 pm tomorrow, i.e. 23 February, 2021,” Rujira said in a letter to CBI, news agency PTI reported. “You are requested to kindly inform me your schedule,” she added.

On Sunday, a team of CBI officials had visited the MP’s residence to deliver the summons but Rujira was not present. The agency asked her to join the probe in the matter.

It is alleged that illegally-mined coal, worth several thousand crores of rupees, have been sold in the black market over several years through a racket operating in the western parts of West Bengal where the Eastern Coalfields Limited runs several mines. The sale proceeds were allegedly routed through numerous shell companies that the CBI, Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate are now probing.

After the summonses were issued on Sunday, the TMC hit out the BJP-led central government alleging political vendetta while the BJP claimed that the ruling party was trying to politicise the matter. The developments come ahead of the crucial assembly polls due in April/May.

