Tiranga bike rally halted in Bengal, Suvendu says ‘not in Pakistan, this is embarrassing’
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday called the West Bengal Police ‘anti national Mamata police’ after a Tiranga bike rally was stopped in his Assembly constituency Nandigram. Police had stopped the rally stating organisers had taken permission only for a ‘padyatra (march on foot) and not for a two-wheeler rally.
Later, Adhikari wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking "strictest action against the police officers who obstructed his Tiranga Yatra and showed disrespect to the National Flag."
Earlier, the leader of Opposition in the Assembly said he was not in Pakistan and that he would not need any permission for a Tiranga Yatra. “I'm not standing in Islamabad, Pakistan. We don't need to take any permission for the Tiranga yatra. Is it a crime to carry the national flag in West Bengal?”
“Is there a need to take permission to carry out the PM's call? It's embarrassing,” he told news agency ANI.
“... the public in general assembled with the Indian National Flag and marched alongside me, chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan. Anti National Mamata Police obstructed our way & told us that we don't have permission to do this (sic),” he wrote in a tweet. The ruling Trinamool Congress is yet to respond to Adhikari’s charges.
He further said nobody was carrying any political party's flag, only the Indian National Flag. “Is it a crime to do so in West Bengal?”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
IIIT-A celebrates 24th foundation day in style
The 24th foundation day of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) was celebrated on Friday with enthusiasm on its Jhalwa based campus. Inaugurating the function in the main auditorium, the chief guest and chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Sanjay Srinetra called upon students to blend education with learning. Learning gives you sanskar in life, he pointed out. Prof Vijayashri Tiwari, registrar threw light on the journey covered by the institute so far.
Experts sceptical over implementation of Navi Mumbai’s new Development Plan
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has published its very first proposed 250 pages Development Plan (DP) for the city. Its implementation will incur an expenditure of ₹10,589Cr wherein the mere cost of acquisition of the plots is projected at ₹1,764Cr. Prior to this, Navi Mumbai's development was done as per the plans determined by CIDCO. For further development as foreseen, NMMC has documented 924 plots, demand pending with CIDCO.
Seven die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Saran
Seven persons died and two others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran district, local officials said. The latest tragedy took place at Audha and Bhuwalpur villages under the jurisdiction of Marhaura and Garkha police stations, respectively. With this, the death toll in a series of hooch tragedies that has struck parts of Saran since August 3 late evening climbed to 18.
No PM ambitions, but will work for Oppn unity: Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre. The JD(U) leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.
Crew members of Swiss yacht rescued in Alibag
It was probably the longest and most nerve-wracking wait for Captain Karuna Nidhan Pandey (52) and his four other crew members. They were awaiting help following a blast in their Swiss-made yacht, MS Porrima, amid rough seas and strong winds in the wee hours of Friday, 20 nautical miles off the Navgaon coast in Alibag Taluka. The crew members, however, were successfully rescued and airlifted by the Indian Coast Guard ship, Agrim, and a helicopter.
