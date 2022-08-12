Tiranga bike rally halted in Bengal, Suvendu says ‘not in Pakistan, this is embarrassing’

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday called the West Bengal Police ‘anti national Mamata police’ after a Tiranga bike rally was stopped in his Assembly constituency Nandigram. Police had stopped the rally stating organisers had taken permission only for a ‘padyatra (march on foot) and not for a two-wheeler rally.

Later, Adhikari wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking "strictest action against the police officers who obstructed his Tiranga Yatra and showed disrespect to the National Flag."

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting the "strictest action against the police officers who obstructed his Tiranga Yatra and showed disrespect to the National Flag." https://t.co/MnGLb7nTIN pic.twitter.com/yMVQPr3qY7 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

Earlier, the leader of Opposition in the Assembly said he was not in Pakistan and that he would not need any permission for a Tiranga Yatra. “I'm not standing in Islamabad, Pakistan. We don't need to take any permission for the Tiranga yatra. Is it a crime to carry the national flag in West Bengal?”

“Is there a need to take permission to carry out the PM's call? It's embarrassing,” he told news agency ANI.

“... the public in general assembled with the Indian National Flag and marched alongside me, chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan. Anti National Mamata Police obstructed our way & told us that we don't have permission to do this (sic),” he wrote in a tweet. The ruling Trinamool Congress is yet to respond to Adhikari’s charges.

He further said nobody was carrying any political party's flag, only the Indian National Flag. “Is it a crime to do so in West Bengal?”

While leading the Tiranga Yatra at Nandigram today, where the public in general assembled with the Indian National Flag & marched alongside me, chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogan; Anti National Mamata Police obstructed our way & told us that we don't have permission to do this. pic.twitter.com/8IRP6kdLF0 — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) August 12, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON