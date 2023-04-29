TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee threatens dharna in Delhi over MGNREGA funds for Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee threatened to hold an indefinite sit-in demonstration in Delhi if the Central government refuses to release funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for West Bengal state. Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (File Photo)

“I will go to Delhi soon after the Trinamool-e Naba Jowar (new wave at the grass root) – the party’s latest outreach program – comes to an end. If needed, I will sit for an indefinite sit-in demonstration in Delhi after collecting 10 million letters from people across West Bengal,” Abhishek said while addressing a rally at Maynaguri in north Bengal on Saturday.

The TMC kicked off a two-month-long outreach program ahead of the crucial panchayat election likely to be held in the next few months.

Also Read: ‘Must support...’: Mamata Banerjee on wrestlers’ protest, aims jab at BJP

Abhishek said that the party has already started its work on a signature campaign to collect 10 million letters from people across the state.

“If we reach Delhi with 10 million letters (addressed to the prime minister seeking release of central funds) no minister will be able to sit behind closed doors of his chamber without listening to us. I promise that I will get back your rights from Delhi,” he said.

He added, “There are around 20.6 million people in West Bengal whose livelihoods depend on the 100-day work scheme under the MGNREGS. The centre has stopped funds under the MGNREGS. They (centre) are also not releasing funds more than 7000 crores under the (Pradhan Mantri) Gramin Sadak Yojna.”

Earlier in March, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a sit-in demonstration in central Kolkata demanding release of central funds and had even threatened to hold another demonstration outside the residence of prime minister Narendra Modi.

“The labourers are not getting their wages as the centre has frozen MGNREGS funds. I will stage such sit-in demonstrations 10 million times to get the funds released. If needed Mamata can also stage a sit-in demonstration outside the prime minister’s house in Delhi. This much guts I have,” she had said.

Also Read: Mamata holds protest, seeks release of funds

Meanwhile, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back saying that it is just an attempt by the TMC to divert attention from the alleged scams and corruption in the state.

“The TMC is losing ground. The party is neck-deep in corruption and scams. Now that the elections are coming it is making all kinds of efforts to divert the attention of the people to other issues,” said Rahu Sinha, a senior BJP leader.