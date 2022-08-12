Was told to prescribe Anubrata Mondal 14-day bedrest, Bengal doctor tells CBI
KOLKATA: A West Bengal government doctor, who prescribed 14-day bedrest to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal a day before his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has told the agency that he was coerced to make the recommendation.
Dr Chandranath Adhikary, a doctor in a state-run hospital, was questioned on Thursday, around the same time that a team of CBI officers reached heavy-weight TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s house in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.
Dr Adhikary was the last physician to examine Mondal on August 9. The TMC’s Birbhum district president, who skipped many summons by CBI on medical grounds, was arrested by CBI on August 11 in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling case.
On Monday, the SSKM hospital in Kolkata refused to admit Mondal, saying his ailments were chronic in nature and did not necessitate hospitalisation
Adhikary told CBI that he went to Mondal’s house to examine him on the orders of the hospital superintendent.
Dr Adhikary told reporters on Friday that CBI has recorded his statement.
“I was asked by the hospital superintendent to examine Mondal at his house. I was asked to prescribe on a white sheet of paper without putting the hospital’s stamp. Mondal asked me to prescribe 14 days bed rest. He was the district president of the ruling party and very influential… I went there with just one male attendant. How could I refuse him. I was under pressure,” said Adhikary on Friday.
Mondal, the first TMC leader to be arrested in the cattle smuggling case, was brought from Bolpur to Kolkata in the early hours of Friday. He is the first TMC leader to be arrested in the cattle smuggling case. A special CBI court at Asansol has remanded him in CBI custody for 10 days.
“He was brought to the agency’s office in Kolkata early on Friday for questioning,” said a CBI official.
Mondal’s arrest comes as a huge setback to the ruling Trinamool Congress and chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
After Thursday’s development, the BJP has stepped up its attacks on West Bengal’s ruling TMC.
While BJP leaders and workers were seen distributing sugar candy and jaggery to people in several areas, the party’s senior leadership hit the streets on Friday in Kolkata and the districts against the alleged corruption in the TMC government.
“More wickets are likely to fall. In the future, Mamata Banerjee may have to hold her government’s cabinet meetings and the party’s state-level meetings in jails as the entire party is corrupt and all leaders will meet the same fate as that of Chatterjee and Mondal. The TMC has been unmasked,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP’s national vice president.
-
Two arrested with fake currency notes worth ₹3.40 lakh in Prayagraj
The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force busted an inter-state gang involved in circulation of counterfeit currency notes and arrested two of its members on Thursday. Fake currency notes worth Rs 3.40 lakh were also recovered from their possession, officials said. Bablu's uncle Achhelal Chaurasia used to bring fake currency notes from gang's kingpin Deepak Mandal in West Bengal. Madan Lal of Pratapgarh and Achhelal went to West Bengal several times and brought fake currency notes worth several lakh.
-
Ludhiana | Divyang students can apply for Pre & Post-Matric Scholarship till Sept 30, Oct 31
Divyang (specially-abled) students can apply for pre-and-post-matric scholarship schemes till September 30 and October 31, respectively. They can apply on www.scholarships.gov.in to avail the benefit . Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said the portal was opened on July 20 by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities to facilitate Divyang students to apply for financial aid under these schemes. She directed the officials to create awareness about the schemes among such students.
-
Ashish Shelar named BJP’s Mumbai chief ahead of BMC elections
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Friday appointed Bandra MLA Ashish Shelar as the party's Mumbai unit chief and MLC Chandrashekar Bawankule as Maharashtra BJP president. BJP general secretary Arun Singh announced the appointments in Delhi. BJP legislator from Bandra West, 49, Ashish Shelar, succeeds Mumbadevi MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha who was inducted into the cabinet early this week.
-
Ludhiana logs 17 fresh Covid cases
As many as 17 residents tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana on Friday. The fresh infections pushed the active cases tally in the district to 183. Of these, 170 patients are in home isolation, 13 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no Covid patient is admitted at government hospitals. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,914 Covid cases, of which 1,09,722 people have successfully recovered and 3,009 have succumbed to the virus.
-
Prof Rakesh Bhargava appointed JNMC principal
Prof Rakesh Bhargava has been appointed the principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University. He will assume charge on August 15. He will replace prof Shahid Siddiqui who retired recently. “Prof Bhargava has contributed over 114 papers to national and international peer reviewed journals,” read the statement. His thrust areas are bronchoscopy, lung function studies, allergy testing, allergy vaccination, bronchogenic carcinoma, asthma, intestinal lung diseases, pulmonary hypertension, COPD and tuberculosis.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics