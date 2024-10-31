Menu Explore
Lucknow, let’s be a little mindful for the furry buddies this Diwali

ByS Farah Rizvi
Oct 31, 2024 02:14 PM IST

The festive season can be a challenging time for pets and community animals, with loud fireworks, flashing lights, and hazardous air causing distress. To understand how best to keep our furry friends safe, we spoke to pet parents, animal shelter workers, and association members from the city.

Let’s be a little mindful for furry buddies this Diwali(Shutterstock)
Aditi Sharma, the director of Lucknow Zoo, shares, “We conduct campaigns a day before festivals to highlight the importance of protecting our ecosystem. Our team visits areas like Hazratganj, Narhi, Dalibagh, and Park Road to raise awareness about avoiding noisy firecrackers. On festivals like Diwali, we have vigilant night staff to ensure all animals remain safe in their enclosures.”

Concerns of pet parents

“Diwali is not just about noisy celebrations,” says Nistha Agarwal, pet parent and founder of Pawpup Cafe. “My Shih Tzu and Retriever are terrified as the festival approaches — they stop eating and refuse to go for walks. The week-long celebrations make it tough. A little mindfulness can make a huge difference.”

Community support needed

Entrepreneur Asteya Awasthi, who runs a shelter for community dogs, emphasises the need for support from residents and authorities. “Opening parks as temporary shelters during festivals or bad weather can help strays. Offering them space or food in residential areas can prevent accidents. While we have government vet hospitals, we lack vet ambulances, which are essential for stray animals.”

Thoughtful approach for all

Animal lover Mouli Mehrotra from The Kind Hour, highlights that it’s not just dogs and cats who suffer — birds are affected too. “We harm the habitat of many creatures, knowingly or unknowingly. Sharing a little food with them isn’t difficult. It’s not about being an animal lover; it’s about being human and ensuring that stray animals, who are left to fend for themselves, aren’t troubled during festivities.

Nistha Agarwal
Asteya Awasthi
Mouli Mehrotra from The Kind Hour
