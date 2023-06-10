‘Badly mutilated’ body of teen girl found in Firozabad

Agra Missing since Friday afternoon, a 15-year-old girl was found dead in a field in Firozabad’s Tundla area on Saturday, police said, adding the body was discovered in a badly mutilated condition. The postmortem examination is likely to be conducted under the supervision of the medical board, given the sensitivity of the case, officials added. (For representation)

The Firozabad police suspected that the minor girl might have been sexually assaulted and strangulated to death as a ‘dupatta’ was found near the body. They’ve registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said Sarvesh Mishra, superintendent of police (SP)-Firozabad City and also the officiating Senior SP of the district.

The postmortem examination is likely to be conducted under the supervision of a medical board, given the sensitivity of the case, officials added.

“The girl, aged 15 years, was reported to be missing since Friday 2 pm after she had gone to the village outskirts to attend the nature’s call. Even as the search for her was underway, a farmer found her body in a badly mutilated condition,” said Mishra.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was noticed that she had blackened eyes and her mouth was gagged with a stole that was also tied around her neck. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination. As per the protocol, a team of doctors, including a woman doctor, from the medical board will perform the autopsy,” Mishra added.

Refuting claims that eyes were gouged out from the body, the officiating SSP added that police teams were constituted to identify and nab the accused at the earliest.

