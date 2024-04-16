 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to enter Uttar Pradesh campaign arena on Wednesday - Hindustan Times
2024 Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to enter Uttar Pradesh campaign arena on Wednesday

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 16, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to address joint press conference in Ghaziabad, Priyanka Gandhi to hold road show in Saharanpur on Wednesday

The Congress’s leading campaigners Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are set to enter the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign arena in west Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

While Rahul Gandhi, along with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, will address media persons in Ghaziabad, Priyanka Gandhi will hold a road show at Saharanpur in favour of Congress candidate Imran Masood.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Yes, Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will on Wednesday address the joint press conference at Ghaziabad. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a road show at Saharanpur on the same day,” said a senior Congress leader.

Saharanpur goes to polls in the first phase on April 19 while the voting in Ghaziabad is scheduled for the second phase on April 26. The Congress and the Samajwadi Party are contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha poll as partners of the Opposition INDIA bloc. The Congress is contesting 17 of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and the SP 62. One seat, Bhadohi, has been left for the Trinamool Congress.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party have held coordination meetings to ensure that the alliance percolates down to the grassroots level.

