2024 LS polls: Cong-SP to launch joint campaign in UP soon

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party will soon launch a joint campaign to be led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and a grand rally may be organised soon. Both the parties are contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election together as the partners of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh. There are indications that joint rallies of the leaders of the two parties may be organised in Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Pilibhit constituencies too. (For Representation)

Senior leaders of the Congress led by All India Congress Committee general secretary (incharge UP) Avinash Pandey on Monday along with senior leaders of the grand old party met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the SP headquarters here and discussed modalities for the joint campaign and other issues concerning coordination between the two parties. Both sides also discussed the problems being faced by the alliance candidates in some constituencies.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Yes, a joint grand rally of the Congress-SP alliance will soon be organised. A joint campaign to be led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders will be launched,” said Pandey while speaking to media persons at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here. UPCC president Ajay Rai; Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari were present on the occasion.

Pandey, who also presided over meetings to gear up the party organisation for 2024 polls, said the Congress-SP alliance would contest all the 80 Lok Sabha seats. He said final touches were being given to the visits of party leaders to all the assembly constituencies and blocks under the 80 Lok Sabha seats.

There are indications that joint rallies of the leaders of the two parties may be organised in Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Pilibhit constituencies too.

About announcement of candidates for Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats, he said the politics involved certain strategies and the party would announce candidates for the two seats at an appropriate time. District Congress units of Rae Bareli and Amethi have demanded that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi should contest polls from these seats.

Pandey gave details of the Congress’s manifesto for 2024 polls that focuses on five Nyay and 25 guarantees. It promises the caste census. Pandey said the manifesto is based on experiences that Rahul Gandhi had in his 10,000 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He referred to a survey to make his point that Uttar Pradesh had highest unemployment. He said leaders and workers of the Congress-SP alliance would go door-to-door and tell people about the programmes of the alliance aimed at their welfare.