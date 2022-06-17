2400 Kg of Ivy Gourd, Ladyfinger exported to Doha from Varanasi
A consignment of 2400 Kg of two vegetables-- Ivy Gourd (Kundru in local parlance) and Ladyfinger-- have been exported to Doha from Varanasi on Friday, said Dr CB Singh, regional in-charge of Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA) for UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand.
This was first ever shipment of that has been exported from Varanasi to Doha, he added.
“We do not have direct flights from Varanasi to Doha. So, the consignment has been sent via New Delhi. IndiGO Airline has come forward to lift the said shipment,” said Singh.
Singh appealed to more airlines to come forward for trans-shipment bond, which will promote agri export trade from Purvanchal region.
He said more than 50,000 ton of cereals, fruits and vegetables sourced from farmers of Purvanchal region have been exported to Nepal, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Australia and Qatar in the last 10 months.
“Currently, APEDA in association with UP Mandi Parishad is setting up a pack house, which is mandatory for export, at Karkhiyaon to further boost exports from Purvanchal,” he said.
Varanasi, which is the gateway to Poovanchal region consisting of 17 districts, is fast becoming a hub for exports of agricultural and processed food products.
The setting up of customs clearance and cold room facilities at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport aided exports from the religious town, which also has linkages to a robust network of Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs).
