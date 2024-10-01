36 new bridges to replace old ones in U.P.

Uttar Pradesh will get 36 new bridges replacing the old ones that have been declared unfit for commuting in a survey conducted on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions to assess bridges over 50 years in age. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A proposal to this effect has been made and work is expected to begin soon.

“In all 42 new bridges will be made as they have not been found unfit for repair. Proposal for 36 has been finalised and for the remaining proposals are being prepared,” said Ajay Chauhan, principal secretary, Uttar Pradesh PWD.

Proposals for the remaining six more bridges will also be made soon.

New bridges are coming up in Mainpuri, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Ayodhya, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Kanpur Dehat, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra, Saharanpur, Shamli, Amethi, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Auriya and Baghpat.

In Agra zone new bridges will come up in Mainpuri on different routes including Kishni-Mainpuri-Ancha-Jasrana, Chitain-Mahigawan and Neelkanthpur-Jatyaan.

In Prayagraj zone the bridges will come up on Lalapur-Imliya-Kanjasa-Bheeta road, where the damaged bridge will be replaced with a RCC bridge. In Bhadohi the bridge has been sanctioned at Jagatpur-Bhopatpur road. At this spot a box culvert will be developed along with new approach road.

In Azamgarh a small bridge has been proposed upon river Mangai. IN Bareilly two bridges have been proposed on Bilwa Saidpur road and in Shahjahanpur district the bridge will come up at Chanderi Sakray road.

In Ayodhya zone one bridge will come up on Madesa road under Milkipur assembly constituency of Ayodhya, another in Amethi on Madhopur-Hardoiyya road, and another Vishwesharganj-Sangrampur-Dharaura road over the River Malti.

In Jhansi two new bridges will come up in Gaura assembly constituency and in Lalitpur district on Talbehat road. In Kanpur zone new bridge will come up on Dalwal-Khanpur road in Etawah district.

New bridges will also come in central zone as well. In Rae Bareilly the Dalmau-Fatehpur road will get a new bridge replacing the old and dilapidated one. IN Unnao the Hilauli-Bhawaniganj road will get a new RCC bridge and on Purwa-Bighapur drain a new box culvert.

Also a new bridge between Barbatpur and Patari in the district.

In Varanasi zone new bridges are going to be made in Chandauli – Pandeypur-Sikenderpur road. In Jaunpur in Ibrahimpur, in Gazipur district in Sarwandeeh, and on Govindpur-Kirat road.

In Mirzapur division new bridges will come up in Robertsganj, while in Saharanpur division new bridges have been proposed on Saharanpur-Badagaon road and in Gohrani road in Kairana assembly constituency upon River Yamuna.

In Gorakhpur new bridge has been proposed in Sardanagar and in Maharajganj upon Dungarpur connecting road. In Kannauj at Sihura Meera and upon River Purha. In Meerut the new bridge has been proposed upon Badaut-Kotana road.