Highlighting the growth of information technology (IT) in India, former CEO of Tech Mahindra and co-founder of Mojo Networks Kiran Deshpande said India invented remote software and IT services that created wealth not just for Indians but people of many other countries as well. 673 students conferred degrees at IIIT-A convocation

Deshpande was the chief guest at the 19th convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad at Jhalwa on Saturday.

Deshpande added, “IT is at the nucleus of progress made in several areas of life and livelihood. Whether it is your health, managing money, travel, entertainment, sports, professional pursuit and personal needs, computers are at the core of it all.”

As many as 673 students were awarded degrees at the ceremony held in the main auditorium on the campus on Saturday.

Of them, 432 were undergraduate and 195 post graduate students.

In the UG category, 262 were of B.Tech (IT), 128 B.Tech (Electronic Communication) and 42 B Tech (Business Informatics).

Inder Sonu was awarded Chairman’s Gold Medal for the Year–2024 for his overall academic performance, and The Institute Gold Medal for B.Tech (IT)

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, the chairman of National Educational Technology Forum, said National Education Policy 2020 had energized the education system through its reformist agenda such as interdisciplinary and cross-disciplinary education and research for the betterment of society.

“Technologies are changing rapidly. The future is approaching faster than what we had all imagined. The rate of change is faster than ever before be it Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, machine learning, internet of things, robotics, drones, quantum computing, data science...”

Prof Mukul Sharad Suatone, the director of IIIT-A, said the institute was involved in cutting-edge research in 5G and 6G communication systems, IoT, cyber security, AI/ML, and signal processing.