After row over appointment under EWS quota, brother of UP minister resigns from post of assistant professor

Basic education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi’s brother Arun Dwivedi, whose appointment as assistant professor at psychology department of Siddharth University, Kapilvastu, under the economically weaker section (EWS) quota sparked a controversy, resigned on Wednesday.

“I was appointed on the post as per the proper procedure, but it is my misfortune that it led to a controversy soon after my joining. My only crime is that I am a Brahmin and a minister’s brother,” said Arun, who had to resign from the post within five days of his appointment on May 21.

In a press statement, Arun said, “He was pained to see how some people used media and social media to malign the image of my elder brother Satish Chand Dwivedi, who is basic education minister, following my appointment as assistant professor under the EWS quota.”

University vice chancellor Prof Surendra Dubey said, “He has received Arun Dwivedi’s resignation letter and it has been accepted.”

The University registrar Rakesh Kumar has communicated to Arun Dwivedi that his resignation has been accepted.

Arun said the reputation of his minister brother was more important to him than his appointment and he cannot bear that it was being maligned in public because of the controversy.

Arun read out the statement before journalists with a choked voice.

He listed out all his qualifications to make a point that he wasn’t under qualified for the job.

The statement came a day after he broke his silence on the controversy, saying his documents were not fake, and his brother may be a minister, but he doesn’t pay for his expenses.

The appointment had created a political storm with the opposition seeking minister’s resignation on the issue.

Arun’s wife is also an assistant professor in another institution, reason why opposition parties claimed that his appointment under EWS quota wasn’t justified.

Social activist Nutan Thakur had complained to governor Anandiben Patel and thereafter it hogged media attention.