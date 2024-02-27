Akbar Nagar: As bulldozer action continues, commercial complexes face the brunt

LUCKNOW: The roar of bulldozers returned to the Akbar Nagar area on Tuesday as the LMC deployed 10 excavators to dismantle illegal shops and eradicate encroachments along the banks of the Kukrail river. The debris from the demolished structures during Monday’s drive served as a warning to those who intended to remain on encroached land along the Kukrail riverbed. Some residents, realising they couldn’t avoid action in the days ahead, began contacting LDA officials to take possession of LDA houses offered by the state government for their relocation. Encroachment is being removed at Akbarbarpur Nagar in Lucknow on Tuesday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Tension gripped the area as some shady elements pelted stones at LMC bulldozers when the demolition started in the morning. Amid the chaotic skirmish, the driver of the JCB machine incurred minor injuries However, the police swung into action and took control of the situation. They also used drones to keep a vigilant eye on troublemakers.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Around 24 major furniture shops and showrooms were demolished after the high court refused to grant relief to the big showroom owners who had constructed massive structures. Some of the showrooms, spread over 12,000 square feet, were demolished by LMC bulldozers. A few of them also had basements used as godowns. Additionally, seven huts were also demolished.

According to VC LDA Indramani Tripathi, “We have demolished 24 shops and seven kuccha constructions today, while also keeping an eye on those elements who seek to disrupt government work. The government aims to reclaim and preserve public spaces, particularly riverbeds, safeguarding them from encroachment.”

“Here, there is a proposal to develop a green riverfront through natural landscaping and beautification efforts. The demolition drive in Akbar Nagar is a significant step toward the larger goal of river and environmental protection, as well as preserving our rivers that recharge our groundwater. However, if we allow our rivers to become polluted with waste, we are putting our environment at risk. By removing encroachments, the city aims to not only enhance its aesthetic appeal but also ensure the protection of our rivers and environment,” he said.

However, Iqbal Hasan, president, Uttar Pradesh Furniture Traders Welfare Association has criticised the state government’s decision to remove solid houses for recovering the riverbed of the Kukrail river.

Meanwhile, amidst joint drive by LMC and LDA, many residents have started approaching the authorities to obtain forms for relocation to homes provided by the LDA.