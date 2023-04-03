Akhilesh Yadav to unveil Kanshiram’s statue in Rae Bareli

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will unveil a statue of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshiram in Rae Bareli on Monday four years after the two parties joined hands after years of acrimony and contested the 2019 national polls together before parting ways again months later. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT PHOTO)

SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Sunday confirmed the unveiling in a series of tweets. He said Yadav will also address a public gathering in Rae Bareli, which is also Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency.

Yadav has been attacking the Congress while hinting that his party will contest all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh including Rae Bareli. SP earlier did not field candidates on the two seats Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi (Amethi) contested.

On March 15, the SP organised an event for the first time to commemorate Kanshiram’s birth anniversary.

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday attacked the SP ahead of the statue unveiling. “While the Dalit voter has stood solidly behind the BSP, the SP voters have been shifting loyalties, which is one of the main reasons for BJP’s resurgence in the state. That is why only and only BSP is capable of stopping the BJP and the people have now realised as much.”

The SP-BSP alliance was widely perceived to be a threat to the BJP ahead of the 2019 national polls. But the BJP won 62 of the state’s 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Maurya, a former close aide to Mayawati, has organised the statue unveiling function in Rae Bareli. The event is seen as part of SP’s attempts to make inroads into Mayawati’s Dalit vote bank. Dalits account for around 20% of Uttar Pradesh’s population.