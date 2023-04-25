Amroha, Kanpur excel in intermediate, class 10 exams

With a pass percentage of 86.50% in the intermediate examination conducted by UP Board this year, Amroha has outperformed all other Uttar Pradesh districts. Students of classes 10 and 12 celebrate their results in Lucknow on Tuesday. UP Board has announced the results of the high school and intermediate exams conducted this year. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Chitrakoot (85.27%) was placed at the second spot followed by Varanasi (85.12%), Ghaziabad (84.96%), Fatehpur (83.73%), Amethi (82.88%), Gautam Buddh Nagar (82.41%), Bijnor (82.23%), Shamli (81.85%) and Moradabad (81.62%).

Prayagraj was placed 44th with a pass percentage of 76.60% closely followed by Lucknow (76.50%). In the state capital, out of 46,927 students who appeared for the exam, 35,900 passed.

The five districts on the bottom of the list are Deoria (65.50%), Chandauli (63.71%), Hathras (62.06%), Kaushambi (61.48%) and Ballia (56.08%).

In the class 10 exams, the top five high-scoring districts are Kanpur (94.41%), Agra (94.28%), Prayagraj (94.24%), Rampur (93.58%) and Basti (93.40%). Lucknow figured in the 13th spot with a pass percentage of 92.50%. Here, out of 52,149 students who took the exam, 48,237 passed.

The least scoring districts in the class 10 exams conducted by the UP Board are Chandauli (83.54%), Ballia (83.53%), Pilibhit (82.85%), Lalitpur (79.73%) and Sonbhadra (77.82%).