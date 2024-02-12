ASHA workers to stage demonstration from Feb 15 over pay hike

In a bid to raise their voice for higher wages and get the status of state employees, the Uttar Pradesh Asha Bahu Kalyan Samiti (UPABKS), an association of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) has given call for a two-day demonstration from February 15. (HT File for representation)

“Thousands of ASHA workers will gather in Lucknow Eco Garden to demand ₹18,000 wages for ASHA Bahu and ₹24,000 for ASHA Sangini,” said Seema Singh, state president of the UPABKS.

Indu Bala, state vice president of the UPABKS said, “Each district unit has conducted meetings, and we will have ASHAs coming from almost all the districts across UP. We also demand medical insurance for ASHA workers as they work round-the-clock to ensure woman and children get best of the health services provided by the state government.”

We should be given salary instead of payments in parts for each work we do. A salary will ensure we can take good care of our children after working for the state government, said Seema Singh.