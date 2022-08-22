Asked to furnish bond, man sends play money to Unnao city magistrate

Kanpur: In a bizarre incident, city magistrate, Unnao, Vijeta received a packet sent by courier a day before with wad of play money (dummy currency notes) in the denomination of ₹2000, 500 and 200 in her office on August 17.

The sender of this packet was Neelu Tiwari of Akrampur Unnao whom she had bound down under section 107/116 of CrPC. asking him to furnish a personal bond amounting to ₹2.5 lakh, through a notice.

Her reader Vikram Sharma on Sunday lodged an FIR with Unnao Kotwali police. SHO Kotwali Rajesh Pathak said the case had been registered and police had begun investigation.

According to the complaint, the city magistrate received the packet through registered post. The packet had ‘gopniya’ (secret) pasted on it. On opening the packet, it was found that there was a letter about depositing ₹2.5 lakh worth of bond, a notice and another piece of paper in which the denomination of notes was mentioned with their number.

When the notice was perused, it was found it was issued to Neelu Tiwari, Chandra Tiwari and Gaurav following their duel with some people over a property in Akrampur.

Police had given a report against the Tiwaris, fearing breach of peace on March 22. The city magistrate had issued notice to the three on the basis of this report to furnish personal bonds of ₹2.5 lakh each for a period of one year.

It was found the post was sent by Neelu Tiwari. Officials said Tiwari attempted to humiliate the city magistrate and process of law by sending the play money.