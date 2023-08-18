‘At CM’s behest': Akhilesh Yadav alleges BJP of releasing bulls to derail event

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had released bulls at several places between Uttar Pradesh's Banda and Fatehpur districts ‘at the behest of chief minister (Yogi Adiyanath) to derail the party’s event'. He said his cavalcade evaded several instances of hitting bulls on the way to Fatehpur. Akhilesh Yadav (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

“My cavalcade nearly collided with bulls at several places between Banda and Fatehpur. The bulls were released by the BJP, they were released at the behest of chief minister by the DM to derail the party's event in Fatehpur,” he told reporters.

The former chief minister was about to attend a party cadre's camp – Lok Jan Abhiyan – in Fatehpur when he alleged to have met with instances of his cavalcade being nearly hit by bulls on the road.

Earlier, he attended a training camp in Banda where he launched a scathing attack on BJP and accused the party of ‘blatant falsehoods’. “BJP leaders make false oaths and lies in the name of God without hesitation,” he said. The camp was organised for the first time after the formation of I.N.D.I.A. bloc, of which SP is a key part.

He also criticised the central government over the ethnic violence in Manipur and said such inhumane behaviour clashes with Indian culture. “The BJP’s divisive politics is responsible for the turmoil in Manipur,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON