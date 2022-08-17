Auraiya family calls UP’s 108 service, but gets Delhi ambulance
KANPUR In a bizarre incident, an ambulance of the Delhi government reached the Phaphund town in UP’s Auraiya district, an hour after a family of a woman who took ill on Tuesday evening called 108 for the state-run ambulance service.
“We were furious when the driver told us that he would take the patient to a Delhi hospital, 400 kms away,” said Naresh Kori, whose wife Seema was ailing and needed medical assistance.
“We had to move her to the primary health centre (PHC) before she was shifted to the district hospital. We are yet to know how the ambulance of Delhi government reached within an hour of our call to the 108 service of UP,” he stated.
However, Dr Shishir Puri, additional chief medical officer (ACMO) said GVK EMRI that operates ambulances under 108 emergency response service in Uttar Pradesh had hired four-five ambulances from Delhi and put them on standby.
After this incident, the health department got in touch with the company and sought an explanation. “They told us that the ambulance was hired from Delhi as stand-by and was moved to the call,” said officials.
Health department officials asked the company to immediately remove the ‘Delhi government’ stickers from these ambulances and replace them with the ‘UP government’ labels.
CM orders CID probe in Vinayak Mete’s death
Mumbai Days after the death of Shiv Sangram chief and Maratha leader Vinayak Mete in a road accident, the Maharashtra government declared a probe by the crime investigation department into the incident. On Wednesday, chief minister Eknath Shinde ordered the director general of police Rajnish Seth to start a CID probe. He was declared dead on admission by the doctors of MGM Hospital in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai.
Work out comprehensive plan for training of inquiry officers, UP govt tells departments
LUCKNOW With norms of natural justice apparently being flouted consistently in departmental inquiries, the state government has decided to carry out a comprehensive training of all inquiry officers. The government has asked all departments to work out a comprehensive plan for officers' training and submit the same to the personnel department by September 15, 2022. Inquiry officers have been asked to ensure that officers/employees facing probe are allowed to make inspection of documents, if requested.
Ludhiana | Bike-borne miscreants rob woman of her scooter in Jagraon
A 26-year-old woman late on Monday fell prey to three unidentified motor-cycle borne miscreants who stole The complainant, Rajandeep Kaur's scooter near her house in Sundar Nagar, Jagraon. Two of the men, the complainant said, threatened her to hand over the- Honda Activa Scooter. MORE NEWS IN BRIEF Laptop stolen from parked car Ludhiana Police on Tuesday, meanwhile, booked unidentified persons for stealing a laptop from a car parked near Ghumar Mandi market after breaking open a window.
Delhi tops list of world’s most polluted cities
A large number of global cities across the world exceeded the World Health Organization’s (WHO) norms for both PM 2.5 and NO2. The report found Delhi’s average PM 2.5 exposure to be 110 micrograms per cubic metre in 2019, which is 22 times the WHO benchmark of 5 micrograms per cubic metre. Kolkata had an average exposure of 84 micrograms per cubic metre.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders to begin protest in Lakhimpur
Bhartiya Kisan Union-Tikait (BKU-Tikait) and several other constituents of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of farmers, will hold a 75-hour sit-in at Rajapur Krishi-Utpadan Mandi Samiti in Lakhimpur Kheri from Thursday to press their pending demands. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during the violence that erupted in Tikunia area of the district on October 3 last year.
