Auraiya family calls UP’s 108 service, but gets Delhi ambulance

KANPUR In a bizarre incident, an ambulance of the Delhi government reached the Phaphund town in UP’s Auraiya district, an hour after a family of a woman who took ill on Tuesday evening called 108 for the state-run ambulance service.

“We were furious when the driver told us that he would take the patient to a Delhi hospital, 400 kms away,” said Naresh Kori, whose wife Seema was ailing and needed medical assistance.

“We had to move her to the primary health centre (PHC) before she was shifted to the district hospital. We are yet to know how the ambulance of Delhi government reached within an hour of our call to the 108 service of UP,” he stated.

However, Dr Shishir Puri, additional chief medical officer (ACMO) said GVK EMRI that operates ambulances under 108 emergency response service in Uttar Pradesh had hired four-five ambulances from Delhi and put them on standby.

After this incident, the health department got in touch with the company and sought an explanation. “They told us that the ambulance was hired from Delhi as stand-by and was moved to the call,” said officials.

Health department officials asked the company to immediately remove the ‘Delhi government’ stickers from these ambulances and replace them with the ‘UP government’ labels.