Bank officer’s wife involved in embezzlement of 9.46 cr arrested in Prayagraj

Wife of a Kotak Mahindra Bank officer who was jailed last year in ₹9.46 crores embezzlement case was arrested from Civil Lines in Prayagraj on Friday for allegedly conniving with her husband in misappropriation of embezzled funds among other charges.

Mansi Pandey was evading arrest since July last year when her husband Anshuman Dubey was arrested for siphoning off funds from Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Civil Lines branch in the city, police said.

During questioning after her arrest in the past two days, she has confessed to have known her husband’s complicity in the embezzlement and having wilfully spent the illegal proceeds for buying a residential property and jewellery, a police officer said on condition of anonymity. Some other information provided by her is now being probed, he added.

Mansi’s husband Anshuman Dubey, a service delivery officer (SDO) with Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Civil Lines branch was arrested for conniving with at least 11 other individuals including the branch manager for siphoning off ₹9.46 crore within a year and a half before a police complaint was lodged against him on April 5, 2020, station house officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station Ravindra Pratap Singh said.

The complaint alleged that Dubey had swept away bank’s funds he was responsible for depositing at Bank of Baroda’s Khuldabad branch in Prayagraj since Kotak Mahindra didn’t have a currency chest in the city. During investigation, it also emerged that Dubey used to lend money at high interest rates.

Singh added that police investigations revealed involvement of around a dozen people in the embezzlement, following which, Anshuman Dubey, his landlord Kamalraj Sachdeva, former bank manager Matambar Pandey, Pinku Tiwari, Praveen Kumar Dubey and Ajay Sharma were arrested on July 3, 2020.

The police also managed to recover ₹1.02 crore in cash, jewellery worth ₹70 lakh and luxury vehicles worth ₹25 lakh from the accused. However, Anshuman’s wife Mansi Pandey could not be arrested then, the SHO said.

After her arrest a year later, police have found that Mansi’s bank accounts in Punjab National Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra received huge deposits during the period of embezzlement, which were withdrawn later. She has been sent to jail and further probe is underway.