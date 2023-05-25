Mission 2024: BJP ally Nishad Party to focus on 27 LS seats dominated by riverine communities

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ally Nishad Party, disbanded state and national executives on Wednesday and its chief Sanjay Nishad, a cabinet minister in Yogi 2.0 government, said the move was aimed at strengthening the party for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Nishad Party chief and UP minister Sanjay Nishad addresses cadres at the party convention on Wednesday. (HT)

Nishad said, the party has decided to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in a phased manner and the decision to disband the party executives was aimed at creating a new executive better suited to deal with emerging political challenges.

“In the first phase, the party would prepare for 27 Lok Sabha seats dominated by members of the riverine community. On these seats, there are about 4.5 lakh Nishads or its 17 sub-castes as voters. In the next phase we would take up 53 Lok Sabha seats and after preparing a detailed data bank, we would approach the BJP leadership,” Nishad said.

“We have decided to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on our symbol,” Nishad said on the opening day of the party’s two-day state convention in which various cells of the party including the Rashtriya Nishad Ekta Parishad, Mahila Morcha and the Yuva Morcha, are taking part.

Nishad also cleared that his party would continue to remain the BJP ally.