BJP lost ground in first two phases: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav addressed his first election rally in support of his cousin, Aditya Yadav, in Budaun on Thursday. SP chief seeks votes for cousin Aditya Yadav (HT photo)

Seeking votes for Aditya, Akhilesh said, “The BJP has lost ground in the first and second phases of the Lok Sabha polls and is unnerved now.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Aditya Yadav, son of SP national general secretary Shivpal Yadav, is the latest among the Yadav family members who has jumped into the poll fray as he is contesting his first elections from the Budaun Lok Sabha constituency.

In the backdrop of intensified attacks by the BJP on the Samajwadi Party for fielding five Yadav family members in the elections and charging it with dynastic politics, Akhilesh Yadav counter-attacked the BJP and said, “This is the family of those who struggle. Our family is one—and the family is PDA (backwards, Dalits, and minorities).”

Akhilesh said that the BJP was determined to undermine the Constitution and was a corrupt political party, engaging in unprecedented ‘extortion’ for fundraising. He said that over the past decade, the BJP had consistently misled and betrayed the people through deceitful practices. The escalating prices had become a crisis.

“The BJP is not providing MSP to the farmers, but if the INDIA bloc government comes to power, it will not only ensure MSP for their crops but also implement a farm loan waiver,” he said.

“Since the BJP government came to power, one lakh farmers have committed suicide. The BJP must clarify whether it prioritised the interests of farmers or those of industrialists,” he said. He further added that over 10 examination question papers have been leaked so far...The BJP used to say ‘400 paar’ but now they will only hear ‘400 haar’.

Meanwhile, Shivpal, also addressing the rally, said, “Now that Netaji (the SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav) is no more, if he were here, all challenges would have been vanquished. It’s time now that you find Netaji in Akhilesh and confront all challenges.”

Akhilesh Yadav held a rally in Aonla in support of party candidate Neeraj Yadav.