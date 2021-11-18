BJP names top leaders Nadda, Shah, Rajnath as incharges of Uttar Pradesh regions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) think tank on Thursday named party chief JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh as incharges of the six organisational units that the party has divided Uttar Pradesh into for better management.

This was decided at a meeting in Delhi where the party leadership also reportedly mulled over taking out four rath yatras across the poll-bound state. These rath yatras by top BJP leaders could culminate with a massive rally in Lucknow to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a plan similar to the model BJP followed ahead of the 2017 UP assembly polls. The yatras could be named Vijay Sankalp Yatras, party leaders said.

Rajnath has been named in-charge of Avadh and Kashi region that includes the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah has been named in-charge for Braj-Paschim region. Nadda would oversee Gorakhpur-Kanpur region.

“The party’s top leaders would interact with booth presidents and booth level workers,” party leaders said.

Nadda is expected in UP for a couple of days from November 22 to fine tune the party’s strategy.

Nadda will also address booth president’s conference in Gorakhpur on November 22 and in Kanpur on November 23 while Rajnath would address booth president’s conferences in Jaunpur and in Sitapur on November 25. Shah would address similar conferences in Braj and Paschim (western UP) though the dates of his interaction have not been announced so far. BJP has also named an election panel for the state headed by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“There is also a plan to get our top leaders to contest UP polls. The possibility of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other leaders, who are currently MLCs, contesting is high,” BJP leaders said. The BJP has already completed verification of committees up to the booth level. The party has also announced a manifesto committee under veteran minister Suresh Khanna.

“The manifesto committee would collect feedback from across the state before finalising the manifesto,” UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said after the meeting in Delhi that he attended with state general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal.