BJP working to end reservation: Akash Anand

Agra National coordinator of Bahujan Samaj Party Akash Anand on Thursday asked party supporters to beware of ‘conmen’ or ‘imposters’ sporting a blue scarf around their neck and talking about ‘bahujan samaj.’ He said such people would fool the BSP supporters at an opportune time. National coordinator of Bahujan Samaj Party Akash Anand in Agra on Thursday. (HT)

Back in Agra after five years, Anand, who was more confident this time, began with ‘Jai Bheem’. He also greeted Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr.

“ The enemy, being afraid, will never attack from the front but come disguised as ‘behrupiya’ (imposter) with blue patka around neck and will talk about bahujan samaj and Dr BR Ambedkar, making all attempts to mislead the BSP supporters. Youths have energy but it is also time to be wise,” he said .

Akash Anand claimed that the BSP was the only party which relied on its supporters and not ‘’dhanna seth’’ (wealthy people).

Áll parties, includng the BJP, Congress and Samajwadi Party were beneficiaries of electoral bonds and got money in crores but the BSP was the only party that never had such fund through electoral bond, he said.

Anand minced no words in targeting BJP, the party in power for the last 10 years, on issues of employment, education and inflation. He questioned repeated question paper leaks and alleged that the BJP did not intend to provide government jobs to deny benefits of reservation to the deserving.

He termed BJP as ‘gaddar’(traitor) and blamed it for working to end reservation.

‘Schools are without computers and Internet and the Prime Minister talks about digital India. Most graduates are jobless and those highly qualified as applying for fourth class jobs. The BJP only has one answer: that they are providing free ration to 80 crore citizens,”’ said Anand.

‘’We need jobs, not charity and the next time someone comes with a sack of free ration, throw it back on his face. Do they consider us fools ? This Gujarat Model is not going to work in our state of UP. We cannot be fooled any more as awareness is rising among people,” said the BSP leader.

“Uprooting the houses of the poor with bulldozer is not the way to ensure safety in the state. In fact, a bulldozer should be used against criminals, as Mayawati did,” said Anand .

Politically adroit in his address, Akash Anand had a message for Muslims too. he said they trusted the Samajwadi Party totally in the last election but questioned the silence of SP leaders when houses of Muslims were bulldozed.

“A youth leader came in 2012 on cycle with a red cap but tried to place ‘’topa’’ (fool us) and opposed reservation in promotion,” said Akash Anand. “The Congress is nowhere and its leader (read Rahul Gandhi) moved from Manipur but headed nowhere. He never thought of ‘Bharat Jodo’ when the Congress was in power for 60 years but now thinks of doing so. In fact it was Behanji (Mayawati) who worked for the masses,” ’said Anand while citing schemes under the BSP regime.

He ended with an appeal to vote for BSP candidates to make Mayawati Prime Minister of the nation.