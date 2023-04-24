I have a vision for Lucknow’s development: BJP mayoral candidate

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mayoral candidate from Lucknow Sushma Kharakwal on Monday said she has her own vision for the development of city. “Since morning when I start my campaigning at 5.30am from city parks, I make it a point to find out the spot where waste is dumped. I have already started making a strategy to keep the city clean,” she said at a press conference at Halwasiya hall in Hazratganj here. Bharatiya Janata Party’s mayoral candidate from Lucknow Sushma Kharakwal. (HT file)

“I have a vision to keep the city clean and make it safe for residents by ensuring street lights in every nook and corner of city. Besides, CCTV cameras would be installed under the smart city project even in the narrowest of lanes,” Kharakwal added.

“The outgoing mayor worked hard to keep the city clean. My challenge is to improve things further. I have plans to make underground waste dumps from where LMC trucks will collect waste and take it to the landfill site. A city like Lucknow should have at least one landfill site in every zone,” she added.

“I also have plans to set up pink toilets in every main market of the city and beautification of markets like Aminabad, Chowk and Alambagh on the pattern of Ganj. These markets are not only a place for trade but they also represent the culture of Lucknow,” Kharakwal said.