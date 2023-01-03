BKU may welcome Bharat Jodo in Baghpat

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) will welcome the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra at Mavikala village in Baghpat when it enters the district on Wednesday.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, whose participation in the event is yet to be confirmed, is scheduled to meet Rahul Gandhi in Haryana on January 9.

Bharat Jodo will resume on Tuesday after a break of 9 days in Delhi. It will resume from Loni in Ghaziabad district and enter Baghpat from Mavikala.

BKU district president in Baghpat Pratap Gujar said a huge gathering of leaders and workers of the farmers’ union would turn up to welcome the Yatra at Mavikala. He added a similar welcome would be given to the Yatra in the adjoining Shamli district on January 5. Bharat Jodo will then enter Panipat in Haryana.

Gujar added the BKU members would not, however, take part in it. “The Gandhi family has given sacrifices for the country and also did a lot for farmers. Therefore, we need to support the Yatra being led by Rahul Gandhi.”

He further said he and other BKU leaders would speak to Rakesh Tikait to discuss if he could also welcome the Yatra at Mavikala.

Speaking to HT over the phone, Rakesh Tikait, said he, and other leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, would meet Rahul Gandhi in Haryana on January 9 to discuss issues concerning the farmers’ community.

He further said the union leaders and workers were free to participate in the Yatra if they wanted to. “The union is a non-political organisation and its members could have a different ideology and they can support it in their own way,” Tikait said.

Bhartiya Kisan Sena and a few other farmer organisations have also extended their support to the Yatra.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders are motivating NGOs, teachers and workers of non-BJP parties to join the Yatra in Uttar Pradesh.