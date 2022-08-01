Breastfeeding awareness week: Rural women in UP show improvement on index of breastfeeding newborns

Mothers in rural areas of the state have improved on index for breastfeeding newborns on first day of birth as compared to mothers in urban areas in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the national family health survey-V (NFHS-V) data, mothers in rural pockets have taken a lead from their urban counterparts when it comes to breastfeeding their children on the first day of birth.

According to NFHS-IV data that was released in 2015-16, 64.9% mothers in urban areas could breastfeed their children while 68.1% mothers in rural areas did it. In NFHS-V, the data changed to 75.5% among mothers in urban areas and 82.3% for mothers in rural areas.

Hence, the rise was 10.6% among urban women and 14.2% in rural women, according to the data.

“Breast milk is ideal nutrition for babies as it contains important antibodies. Breastfeeding may reduce disease risk. Starting breastfeeding as early as within first hour after birth is best for the baby as it raises immunity of the newborn,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist, SC Trivedi Trust Hospital.

The overall breastfeeding ratio in the state is 94.4% in urban areas and 94.8% in rural areas. The data also revealed that 5% of the newborns are not able to get mothers’ milk due to some medical reason including serious illness to mother at the time of birth or delay in milk formation in mother’s body.

At several places, there are milk banks that provide mothers’ milk voluntarily donated by mothers. In Lucknow, there is a milk bank in KGMU. This milk is provided to newborns who are unable to get their own mother’s milk.