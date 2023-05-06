Maya’s march continues from Karnataka to Telangana

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will continue her foray into South India by addressing a rally in Telangana on Sunday, after addressing a public meeting in Karnataka. BSP chief Mayawati (HT File Photo)

The BSP chief will address the ‘Telangana Bharosa Sabha’ rally in Saroornagar stadium located in LB Nagar, Hyderabad. She will arrive in Hyderabad on Saturday to attend a meeting of the party leaders and office-bearers of the Telangana state unit.

The party chief will review the preparations for the upcoming assembly election in Telangana likely to be held in December, said a BSP leader.

With organising the Bharosa rally, the BSP plans to generate confidence among farmers, unemployed youths, women, workers and weaker sections that it will work for their welfare after forming a government in Telangana. The BSP will also highlight that under the nine years of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule, common people have been neglected and exploited, the BSP leader said.

It’s the first visit of Mayawati to Telangana after retired IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar joined the party and was made state unit president. The BSP plans to mobilise its cadre and spread its base in the southern state before the assembly elections.

In the 2014 assembly election, BSP had secured victory on two seats even as a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) wave swept the state.