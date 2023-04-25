BSP ex-MLA to file defamation case against Saharanpur dist admin

BSP leader and former MLA Imran Masood has announced that he will file a defamation case against the Saharanpur district administration after he was ‘bound down’ ahead of the urban local body elections in which his sister-in-law is contesting for the post of mayor on a BSP ticket. Imran Masood (File)

Upset over the order of the city magistrate office of Saharanpur, Masood said the BJP was misusing the government machinery against him fearing defeat in the Saharanpur mayor election.

District administrations issue a bound down order against those who could be a potential threat to peace during elections. City magistrate Dr Gajendra Kumar’s court had bound down Imran Masood of ₹5 lakh on the recommendation of the Kutubsher police station and directed him to be present before the court on Monday. Imran, however, skipped.

The city magistrate court then issued a bailable warrant against Masood directing him to be present in the court on April 28.

Speaking to HT over phone, Masood said he was being ‘singled out’ and he has never been a threat to the law and order, and peace. He called the move a “deliberate attempt” to trouble him during an election in which her sister-in-law Khateeja Masood was contesting election against Dr Ajay Singh of the BJP.

He added, “I have submitted my objection to the district magistrate and will file a defamation against the district administration on Wednesday for deliberately tarnishing my image.”

City magistrate Dr Gajendra Kumar said Masood and many other persons were bound down for ₹5 lakh. He refused to give any further details regarding the case by saying that the matter was now in sub judice.

It may be noted that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had kicked-off the civic election campaign in the state from Saharanpur on Monday.