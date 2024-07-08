BSP rejig: Hard workers elevated, unsatisfactory performers sidelined in dists

After its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is being rejigged in various districts. BSP chief Mayawati (HT File Photo)

Those whose working was found unsatisfactory during the elections have been removed from their posts while hardworking workers have been elevated as office-bearers in the district organisation, a BSP leader said.

The party has appointed new office-bearers in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Lucknow and Unnao district units.

The party has also started preparations for by-elections on 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh as well as the assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand likely to be held at the year end.

BSP national coordinator, Akash Anand will lead the party campaign in the 10 assembly seats during the by-election. Mayawati had reinstated her nephew, Akash, on the post of the party’s coordinator and announced him as her political successor in the party’s national level meeting held in the state unit office on June 23, he said.

Along with monitoring the campaign in the election bound states - Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand as well as assembly by polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, Akash has been given the responsibility to strengthen the party organisation in Uttar Pradesh and other states. Soon, he will be in action mode holding meetings and rallies in UP and election-bound states to mobilise the party cadre, he said.

BSP will contest the assembly election in Haryana in alliance with Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). On Saturday INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala met Mayawati in Delhi to discuss the alliance. Both parties are likely to announce the alliance on July 11.