Decks cleared for GST Appellate Tribunal in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW Decks have been cleared for setting up a GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) in Uttar Pradesh with the Cabinet on Tuesday giving approval to the proposal for promulgation of an ordinance in this regard. At present, aggrieved traders have to appeal to the high court in the absence of a GST Tribunal, said Hari Lal Prajapati, joint commissioner, GST. (Pic for representation)

The GST tribunal, which will deal with tax disputes enabling traders and dealers to appeal to it against the department’s decisions and actions, is expected to lessen the burden on the high court too.

“At present, aggrieved traders have to appeal to the high court in the absence of a GST Tribunal,” said Hari Lal Prajapati, joint commissioner, GST.

The government’s decision to bring an ordinance, according to him, is in line with the Centre’s Finance Act enacted recently.

The constitution of the GSTAT at the Centre as well as in states had been pending since the launch of the indirect tax regime in July 2017.

According to the Act, GSTAT will have a principal bench in New Delhi, with branches in states. UP may have two branches considering its size of population.

“We will soon frame rules for setting up the GST Tribunal and send the same to the Centre for approval,” said Prajapati.

According to another official, the proposed ordinance also seeks to give some relief to traders in penalties/fines applicable in various GST offences.

“e-commerce traders will also be able to avail themselves of government’s compounding schemes brought from time to time after promulgation of the ordinance,” he said.

