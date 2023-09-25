A doctor posted at a Community Health Centre (CHC) was allegedly beaten to death by a local politician over a land dispute under City Kotwali limits of Sultanpur on Saturday, police officials said on Sunday. CHC doctor beaten to death in Sultanpur, wife blames local politician (Pic for representation)

The killing raised a storm with the victim’s family refusing to cremate the doctor’s body till chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited them.

Following the decision of doctor’s family to not cremate him, a huge police force has been deployed near his house in Sakhauli Kalan village in the Lambhua tehsil.

The officials said a FIR of murder (section 302 of the IPC) has been filed against one named person and other unidentified people and efforts were on to arrest the accused.

Sultanpur superintendent of police (SP), Somen Barma said the deceased was identified as Dr Ghanshyam Tripathi, 56, posted at the Jaisinghpur community health centre of Sultanpur for the past three years. Barma said the victim’s family members claimed he was beaten up by one Ajay Singh over a land dispute.

A police official said doctor’s wife Nisha Tripathi made the following statement. “Some people who live in Narayanpur killed my husband over a land dispute and named one Ajay Singh in the FIR lodged in the matter,” Nisha said according to the police official.

This official said the complainant also stated the accused is associated with a political party and that the doctor’s wife informed the police that her husband had purchased a piece of land located behind a Saraswati Shishu Mandir and there was “commotion” over it every day.

This official said the wife of the deceased further stated that her husband came to the house in the evening and left the house after having some snacks. She said that her husband returned after some time on an e- rickshaw in an injured state and told her that he was beaten up and later placed in a e-rickshaw for home in an injured state. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during the treatment.

(with agency inputs)