Yogi Adityanath orders survey of slums, pilot project to be initiated in Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to conduct a survey of people living in miserable conditions in illegal slums in Uttar Pradesh.

A campaign should also be launched for identifying the anti-social elements hidden there as well as the mafia and government employees setting up these slums on government land, he added.

He said action should be taken to confiscate the property of masterminds who set up illegal settlements on government land by exploiting the needs of the poor.

High-rise buildings should be constructed on the properties of such masterminds after zeroing in on them, he added.

He said the people eligible for government housing will be identified in this survey in coordination with the urban development department, the development authority, the district administration and the police department.

An official press release said this will be initiated as a pilot project in Lucknow.

He also said officials of various departments should collect information about people living illegally on the banks of the Gomti river in Lucknow.

Later, the same can be implemented as a campaign throughout the state, the chief minister added.

“As soon as possible, they should be surveyed. Those people who have been already provided with housing but are still involved in illegal occupations should be identified,” Yogi Adityanath said.

A list of individuals who have no connection to Lucknow or Uttar Pradesh and are still residing here illegally should be prepared, he added.

“Afterwards, make complete arrangements for housing for those in need. Construct high-rise buildings for them to provide better facilities, establish markets, and parks, and arrange schools for their children,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister asked for identification of departmental personnel who assist the mafia in settling up illegal settlements.

“If necessary, not only lodge an FIR against such elements but the government employees who set up illegal settlements by forging documents should be punished departmentally and legally,” he said

Yogi has given directives to the district magistrate to lead this initiative.

The survey should be completed within the stipulated time, he said, adding a complete plan should be prepared for rehabilitation of such people.