Atal Residential Schools a tribute to ex-PM’s dream: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Atal Residential School initiative was a tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dream and was also based on the principles of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s philosophy of “Antyodaya” that means “uplift the last person”. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributing bags to students of Atal Residential School in Lucknow on September 1. (Sourced)

He expressed these views while addressing principals, teachers, administrative officers and select students of schools at an event in Lok Bhavan where the CM also launched the website of the Atal Residential School.

“Vajpayee had the dream that even the lower income group people of the country should have access to world class infrastructures and facilities. And to realise ideology of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s Antyodaya, 18 Atal Residential Schools are being started in Uttar Pradesh,” the CM said.

Yogi further said Atal Residential Schools were being started in 18 district headquarters in the first phase. In the next phase, these schools will be expanded to the remaining 57 districts. “The school is open for students of class 6 to 12. When student from Atal schools will pass after six years, they will come out as a self-reliant and confident person,” he said.

“The school is meant for children of registered construction workers who are eligible for admissions. Also, children who lost their parents during the Covid pandemic will also get admission,” Yogi said. This school will inculcate values ​​of “Gurukul” tradition and promote Indian values, he said. “Remember, we don’t have to be stereotyped, we have to do innovative experiments,” the CM said.

Yogi further said the government can build institutions and provide facilities but those who use them must fulfil their responsibilities of keeping it clean.