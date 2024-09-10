Cong conspiring to end reservation: Mayawati

LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent statements on the issue of reservation, alleging that the Congress party was conspiring to end quota. The BSP chief said the Congress neither implemented OBC reservation nor conducted caste census when it was in power. (File Photo)

Speaking to students at the Georgetown University in the US, Gandhi said, “We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place. And India is not a fair place.”

In a series of posts on social media platform X, the BSP chief asked people from the deprived sections to be “cautious” in wake of Gandhi’s “dangerous” statement. When the Congress comes to power, it will “definitely end” the reservations of SC, ST, and OBCs in the garb of saving the Constitution, she said.

The BSP chief said the Congress neither implemented OBC reservation nor conducted caste census when it was in power.

“Now, it is dreaming of coming to power under its cover (of doing caste census). Beware of this drama of theirs (Congress), which will never be able to conduct caste census in the future,” she added.

“Now, be cautious of this drama of the supreme leader of the Congress party, Shri Rahul Gandhi, in which he has said abroad that when India will be in a better condition, we will end the reservation of SC, ST, OBC. This makes it clear that Congress has been conspiring to end their reservation for years,” said the BSP chief.

Asking people belonging to deprived sections to be beware of this ‘ghatak’ (dangerous) statement given by Gandhi, she said: “As soon as this (Congress) party comes to power at the Centre, it will definitely end their reservation. These people (of reserved category) must be cautious of this party which is pretending to save the Constitution and reservation.”

“In reality, Congress has been anti-reservation from the very beginning. The reservation quota (of reserved category people) was not fulfilled in their government at the Centre. BR Ambedkar resigned from the post of law minister because he did not get justice from this (Congress) party. People should be cautious,” she added.