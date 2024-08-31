Crimes against women like those in WB happening in U.P. too: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that in Uttar Pradesh too, incidents of crimes against women like those in West Bengal were happening but the ruling party had turned a blind eye on such matters in BJP-ruled states. Akhilesh Yadav was addressing the SP cadre at party’s state headquarters in Lucknow. (HT file)

Attacking the ruling party on the issue of youth and unemployment, the SP chief said, “The BJP wants to make youth delivery boys”.

Addressing the SP cadre at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow, he said: “U.P. too is having West Bengal kind of crime against women. There is a spate of crime in the state. The previous SP government had established women powerline but this government made it ineffective.”

He said the BJP government’s ‘silence’ over the suspicious deaths of two girls in Farrukhabad was unnerving.

“The BJP raises its voice against crime against women in opposition-ruled states for political gains only and turns a blind eye to such matters in states under its rule,” the SP chief alleged as he called for ruling party’s ouster from Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

Akhilesh exhorted the party cadre to become active for the bypolls to 10 U.P. assembly seats. He also asked them to consolidate the party further at the booth level “to bid adieu to the BJP in the 2027 U.P. assembly polls”.

“We defeated the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and its defeat is certain in all future polls too,” Akhilesh Yadav said while addressing the party cadres.

“Corruption is rampant in Uttar Pradesh and the entire administrative system has collapsed. The BJP does not want to give government jobs to youths as it intends to turn them into delivery boys,” he alleged.

Akhilesh said after the BJP’s defeat in U.P. in the Lok Sabha polls, the chief minister was in a state of shock and the entire BJP had got rattled.

“Consequently, the CM almost every day is making statements that compromise the dignity of the constitutional post he holds. Yogi ji has lost the public trust and the people are bored due to his repeated speeches and statements. People will send the BJP packing in the next elections,” the SP chief claimed.