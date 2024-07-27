CSIR-NET EXAM: STF arrests 7 including private univ employees

MEERUT: The Uttar Pradesh STF on Saturday arrested seven persons, including the IT manager of Subharti University in Meerut, for their alleged involvement in helping candidates solve the CSIR-NET exam papers. An online exam for the CSIR-NET was conducted in the computer lab of Subharti University’s law department. (Sourced)

Those arrested included, IT manager of the university Arun Sharma, computer lab assistant Vineet Kumar, NSEIT server operator Ankur Saini, along with four applicants from Haryana: Ankit, Tamanna, Monika, and Jyoti. The team recovered a laptop, five CPUs, two pendrives, four CSIR-UGC NET exam identity cards, four mobile phones, three Aadhaar cards, and two PAN cards from them.

The STF press communiqué claimed that gang members charged large sums of money from applicants to provide them with online solvers to complete their exam papers.

An STF team raided the lab on Friday and found that Arun Sharma had created a parallel system in his room and managed to break into the exam server with the help of NSEIT company’s server operator Ankur Saini and lab assistant Vineet Kumar. After gaining access to the exam files, they were shared with one Ajay from Haryana, who was responsible for getting them solved with the help of solvers and then sending them back so that applicants who had paid for the service could use the answers.

A case under sections 318(2)/338/336(3)/61(2) and 111/3 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, along with sections 3/5/7/9/10 of the UP Public Exams Act and section 66(d) of the IT Act, has been registered against the arrested individuals at Jani police station in the district.