Day after CM’s order, women appointed to head Jaunpur, Auraiya police stations

Jaunpur and Auraiya on Tuesday became the first districts to comply with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions that women be appointed to head at least one police station in every district apart from the existing women’s police stations. The CM’s instructions came close on the heels of Parliament giving its nod to the women’s reservation bill, paving the way for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. (File)

In Jaunpur, superintendent of police (SP) Ajay Pal Sharma gave the responsibility of Sureri police station to inspector Priyanka Singh hours after the CM’s order.

Similarly, Auraiya SP Charu Nigam entrusted the responsibility of Kudarkot police station to sub-inspector Pooja Solanki.

In other districts, the exercise of handing over the command of some police stations to women has started.

Special director general Prashant Kumar said the CM’s announcement would yield meaningful results. He noted that around 20 per cent reservation in recruitments for police force was being given to women.

He said there were at least 328 women inspectors in the state at present. Also, the number of women personnel who held the positions from constable to sub-inspector was around 35,000.

On Monday, the CM also said heads of women’s police stations should be given a team of qualified and hardworking police personnel.

