Demanding entire floor of hospital, BHU cardiologist continues fast unto death

VARANASI: Professor Om Shankar, head of the department of cardiology at Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, IMS-BHU, said he would only end his fast when the entire fourth floor and half of the fifth floor in the super-specialty block were given to the cardiology department.

Professor Shankar has been observing a fast unto death in his chamber since May 11, demanding more beds for the cardiology department.

Prof. Shankar said that a committee, constituted in August 2023, recommended that the entire fourth floor and half of the fifth floor of the super-specialty block of Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, IMS-BHU, should be allocated to the cardiology department.

He said that the IMS-BHU director, Professor S.N. Sankhwar, also passed an order in this regard on March 8, 2024. “It has not happened yet. Until it is done, I will continue my hunger strike,” Prof. Shankar said.

Prof. Shankar said that there were only 47 admissible beds in the department of cardiology at present. The remaining 14 beds are non-admissible, with seven used for the preparation of patients for pre-angioplasty and the other seven for post-angioplasty care.

“The department has three units, and each unit should have a minimum of 30 beds; thus, the department should possess 90 beds. However, it only has 47 beds,” said Professor Shankar. “In view of the growing number of cardiac patients, the department needs more beds,” he added.

On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav appealed to Professor Om Shankar to end his fast unto death. Meanwhile, the IMS-BHU director, Professor S.N. Sankhwar, also urged Professor Shankar to end his fast, stating that 61 beds had already been allocated to the department of cardiology.