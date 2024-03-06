The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Bulandshahr resident Sudhir Kumar Goyal and his wife Rakhi Goyal on charges of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. ED arrests Bulandshahr land mafia, wife; attaches properties of over ₹ 27.49 crore (file)

The ED started a probe against Goyal, his wife and other gang members based on multiple FIRs registered against them by the Uttar Pradesh Police on charges of fraud, cheating and intimidating land buyers.

The ED has attached properties of over ₹27.49 crore illegally acquired by Sudhir Kumar Goyal and his wife in the form of agriculture land and residential plots.

Police said Sudhir Kumar Goyal is a land mafia active in Bulandshahr and is also listed as a gangster under the U.P Gangster Act.

He is accused of fraudulent sale and purchase of immovable properties and illegal development of residential colonies in Bulandshahr.

During investigation it was revealed that Goyal and his gang members had done plotting of more than 10 colonies without fulfilling the mandatory clause of change in land use from agriculture to commercial. All these colonies were not approved by the Bulandshahr Development Authority.

Goyal and his gang members had executed more than 250 sale deeds of over ₹100 crores duping home buyers, said the ED.

It has been further revealed that the sale deeds executed were considerably undervalued to evade stamp duty and a major part of the actual value of the property was dealt in cash which was unaccounted for.

Goyal and his wife were produced before the special judge (special court for PMLA cases), Ghaziabad on Tuesday which granted the ED seven days custody of the couple.