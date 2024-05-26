Ex-MP Rewati Raman detained, released after FIR

PRAYAGRAJ: Former minister and MP Kunwar Rewati Raman Singh was detained at Kareli police station after he allegedly tried to enter the polling centre illegally at Lekhpal Training School in Kareli area in the evening. Singh had reached the polling centre where he had an altercation with police officials. Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders and workers reached the police station and demanded immediate release of Kunwar Rewati Raman Singh. Ex-MP Rewati Raman Singh while in detention at Kareli police station in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT)

The former MP was released late evening, and an FIR was registered against him, his driver and 50 unidentified supporters. ACP Pushkar Verma said the FIR had been registered against the former MP under section 171-F (Punishment for undue influence or personation at an election), section 188 ( disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant ), 353 (obstructing government work) and section 131 of Representation of the People Act 1989. The former MP was illegally trying to enter the polling centre though he has no valid pass and he was neither an agent nor a voter. Despite requests, he was adamant on entering the polling booth and was instigating the voters following which he was detained. He was released around one and half hour from the police station, the ACP added.

As per reports, Kunwar Rewati Raman Singh reached Lekhpal Training Centre at around 4 pm and alleged that the voters were being chased away and were not allowed to cast votes. Talking to media persons, Rewati Raman Singh said the BJP government used police to scare voters as it was losing the polls. Rewati Raman and his supporters had an altercation with ACP Pushkar Verma when he asked them to return. In one of the videos that went viral on social media, police officials asked Kunwar Rewati Raman Singh to show his pass to enter the polling centre. However, Rewati Raman Singh failed to produce the pass following which he was asked to return as he had no permission to enter the polling centre. Police then took the former minister’s vehicle to Kareli police station opposite the polling centre where Singh was detained as he was not willing to return. Rewati Raman Singh was released from detention at 5.45 in the evening. However, he refused to return from the police station. INDI Alliance candidate Ujjwal Raman Singh also reached Kareli police station later in the evening and pacified his father to accompany him.