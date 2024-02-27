Hundreds of Lucknow University students who could not get their scholarship staged a huge protest on campus to draw the attention of officials to their plight. Failing to get scholarship, students stage protest against LU admin (HT photo)

The students were protesting against the alleged negligence of the Lucknow University officials who failed to send their documents to the social welfare department on time.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Himanshu Singh Baghel, a BA second year student who is pursuing economics, physical education, travel & tourism management from LU said that last year he received ₹6800 from the state government as a scholarship. But this year due to negligence on the part of the university administration he and 3000 other students were suffering.

Baghel, a resident of Prayagraj lives in a rented room with his friend in Kapoorthala. I met all the requirements, including 75% attendance in each of the subjects. My family’s total income is less than ₹1 lakh. I am now paying price of the university officials’ negligence.

Lakshya Dubey, another BA second year student who is studying Hindi, social work and economics said that last year he received ₹6800 from the state government that eased many of his worries.

“I am not wealthy enough to pay my fees. These people have stalled our scholarships,” said a girl student who was in tears. “They have not forwarded our scholarship forms on time.” Kajal Yadav, a first-year BA student, said the administration pressured the students to submit their scholarship forms. “We even had to prove a certain attendance percentage to be eligible for the scholarship, or else it would be rejected,” she said.

She continued, “My father is a farmer, and my cousin deposited my fees, thinking that I will go ahead in life, and then go further with this scholarship. We put in so much effort in hope of a scholarship.”

Lucknow University registrar Vinod Singh said, “We have been repeatedly requesting the social welfare department to increase the date for three days. “We tried to upload the form after verifying their documents. But on the last day there was too much on the server and hence the process could not be completed on time. Since the number of students is higher, we are trying to get it sorted out from the UP government.”