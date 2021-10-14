Feeling of faith, sanctity can curb crime against women: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath performed “Kanya Pujan” at the Gorakhnath temple here on the occasion of Maha Navami on Thursday. “Kanya Pujan” is ritual in which nine minor girls are worshipped as manifestations of Goddess Durga on eighth or ninth day of Navratri festival. They are offered delicacies and given gifts.

Yogi, who is also the chief priest of the Gorakhnath temple, washed the feet of the girls, performed “Aarti” and offered them delicacies along with the gifts amid the chanting of mantras. Later speaking to media persons, the CM stressed on the need of inculcating the same feeling of faith and devotion for sisters and daughters as people have for Goddess Durga.

“If we all have a feeling of sanctity and see them (girls and women) as manifestations of goddess, many frequent incidents happening against sisters and daughters can be curbed,” he said in apparent reference to crime against women.

The CM further said people will have to jointly work for the cause of women education, their health and self-dependence. Yogi, who will lead a customary grand victory procession on the occasion of Dussehra (Vijay Dashami) from Gorakhnath temple on Friday, also praised PM Narendra Modi for launching “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” flagship scheme which paved the way for women empowerment by promoting education among women and protected the future of girl child by curbing practice of abortion.

Moreover, Yogi said several schemes of the state government, including Kanya Sumangala Yojana, were working for women empowerment in Uttar Pradesh. He said under the “Mukhya Mantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana”, the state government had so far solemnised marriage of over 1.75 lakh poor women.

Later, the chief minister extended Dussehra greetings to people saying the festival reminded us of the victory of Lord Rama over demon king Ravana and thus inspired us to walk on the path of truth and justice.