4 injured as cracker store catches fire

HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 13, 2023

Four persons suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a cracker godown-store on the outskirts of Lucknow. The cause of the fire was gunpowder catching flames.

Four persons suffered burn injured after a major fire broke out at a cracker godown-store located on the city outskirts under Itaunja police station limits on Wednesday. Gunpowder, a mixture of potassium nitrate, charcoal and sulphur used as propellant in firecrackers, kept at the store catching flames was said to have caused the accident.

All injured were initially taken to the local community health centre and then rushed to a civil hospital, where Arif, Mohd Ikrar and Rehmat were still undergoing treatment. (For representation)
Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP)-North SM Qasim Abidi said the shop on the Mahona Road is owned by one Arif Atishbaaz. He said it was a licensed shop and the fire broke out during its cleaning. A forensic team was called to examine the spot.

The owner Arif, 52, Mohd Ikrar, 50, Rehmat Ali, 35, and Ameen, 30, were injured in the incident, the police added. “Arif burnt his head, hands and legs; Mohd Ikrar’s lower leg has been severely burnt...” he added.

He said all of the injured were initially taken to the local community health centre and then rushed to a civil hospital, where Arif, Mohd Ikrar and Rehmat were still undergoing treatment.

Thursday, April 13, 2023
